Katie flying flag for Corby in Miss Teen Galaxy finals

A Corby teenager is flying the flag for the town in the Miss Teen Galaxy UK finals, which take place next March.

Katie Donnelly, 17, is taking part in the pageant for the second time, after she was spurred on to enter by a friend.

Between now and next March, former Corby Carnival princess Katie will be raising money for the Christie Charity, a UK cancer charity, and is planning a gala event this summer.

Last year Katie said she hosted a similar event and raised £800.

When she was 18 months old Katie was diagnosed with a brain tumour and she has spent time raising awareness of disabilities.

Katie said: “In the 2019 competition I will be representing my town of Corby as Miss Teen Corby Galaxy and hope to make my town proud in the year leading up to the finals.

“This year I’m hoping to raise more money for different charities as I want to use my title in the best way possible and do something for others because pageantry isn’t all about going on stage and looking pretty, there’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes and it is such an amazing experience.”