Just days to go until Wagamama opens at Rushden Lakes

Wagamama will be launching its first venue in the county next week following huge demand in the area for the pan Asian restaurant.

The new restaurant is opening at Rushden Lakes on Monday (June 11).

Wagamama has had great success in the surrounding areas of Milton Keynes and Bedford and has now taken a unit at the shopping centre and is looking forward to bringing its Japanese style menu to Rushden Lakes.

Marketing director Andre Johnstone said: “Northamptonshire has been on the cards for a little while now but wanted to make sure we got the perfect location.

“Rushden Lakes is a great shopping centre location in beautifully scenic surroundings and is the ideal place for busy shoppers, families or sole diners alike to grab a lunch or dinner that truly nourishes from bowl to soul.”

The new restaurant has 140 internal seats and a large outside dining area overlooking the lakes.

Restaurant bosses say all tastes will be catered for with their Asian-influenced menu.

Famous for its cult classics such as chicken katsu curry, chilli chicken ramen, yaki soba, and beef donburi, the restaurant will be opening with its brand new summer menu.

General manager of Wagamama Rushden Lakes Petra Kopelentova said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to the great people of Northamptonshire spreading our ethos of positivity from bowl to soul.”

Wagamama opens to the public from Monday (June 11) at Rushden Lakes with special opening times.