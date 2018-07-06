Just a week until KettFest returns

Kettering will be steeped in colour and community spirit when KettFest returns next weekend.

The annual festival, now in its fourth year, sees venues across the town hold events celebrating art, music, culture and more.

KettFest 2017: Kettering: KettFest weekend'Poet, Kerry Amble raka Kezzabelle'Saturday June 10th 2017 NNL-171106-163245009

It launches with a party celebrating 40 years of Grease on Friday, July 13.

Friday also sees events including a motown night at the Stitching Pony from 8pm and a KettFest night at Aura.

Saturday July 14 sees a bumper day of events with free parking all day in Kettering Council car parks.

People can pick their own strawberries outside the library all day.

KettFest 2017: Kettering: KettFest weekend''Saturday June 10th 2017 NNL-171106-160304009

A Colin Smith exhibition will be on display at the Alfred East Gallery from 10am to 4.30pm with the Corby Miniature Railway in the Market Square from 10.30am to 4pm.

Talks will be held in the library with music in the Kino Lounge and The Yards.

And on Sunday (July 15) an art sale and fundraiser will be held in the Kino Lounge before the Kettering Citadel Band’s concert starting at 3pm in the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

KettFest founder Joanna Selby-Green said: “We have a mixed weekend of free entertainment, highlighting Kettering and its community.

“Our main day is Saturday with the teen market celebrating young business, art installations, circus workshops, yarn bombing, a pop up gallery, author readings, writing workshops and more.

“We aim to bring as much colour, decoration and energy to Kettering’s space to entertain you and your family.

“Schtum, the renowned electronic sound system, will be heard far and wide based at The Yards whilst cloggers, drawing, dancing and poetry take to the street.

“We are excited about our theatre production of Hansel and Gretel at 4pm in the Market Square.

“Most events are free but we will be raising money for Air Ambulance, KettFest’s charity of choice.”