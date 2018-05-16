Jose celebrates her 90th birthday in the Rushden pub she was born in!

A Rushden woman returned to the pub she was born in to celebrate her 90th birthday there with family and friends.

Jose Tearle (pictured third from left, with husband Stan fourth from left) enjoyed the celebratory meal at the Railway Inn in Rushden on May 13.

Her great-grandfather, Thomas Perkins, was the first licensee of the New Inn in 1884.

The pub was renamed as The Railway in 1895.

Now known as Wetherspoons. Her grandfather, Frederick Perkins held the licence in 1928 where her mother was staying at the time of Jose’s birth.