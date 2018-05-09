Jobs up for grabs at Wellingborough event

A jobs fair is being held for people aged 18 to retirement who are looking for a new job, training or advice on their career.

The next ROSE (Real Options for Skills and Employment) jobs and careers fair is taking place at Wellingborough Library in Pebble Lane on Wednesday, May 23.

The event follows on from the success of previous events where more than 150 jobseekers attended on the day with 22 employers and support services offering local job opportunities and employability training.

Clare Golley, from The Mallows Company who co-ordinate quarterly ROSE careers fairs, said: “With job seeking becoming an increasingly online only affair, we feel it is really important to offer employers and jobseekers the opportunity to meet in person.

“We aim to cater for everyone, whether they are looking for a new job, training course, voluntary work or just the chance to have an informal chat and book an appointment with our qualified careers advisers.

“Jobseekers are very excited about the prospect of having so many local employers and support services under one roof offering not only local jobs, but also advice and support to help improve their job prospects and careers.

“We are very pleased to be working closely with other organisations such as Wellingborough Library and the Job Centre to improve local employment.”

The event is free to attend and open to anyone who is looking for a new job whether they are working, unemployed, on benefits or in education.

It will be running throughout the morning from 10am to 1pm.

Stands are also free for employers to display their vacancies and meet potential new employees.

Some stands still remain available so any interested employers can contact Clare to reserve their place.

There are also opportunities for employers or recruitment agencies to display their vacancies on job boards at the event if they are unable to attend on the day.

For more information about the ROSE jobs and careers fairs, contact Clare from The Mallows Company on 01933 664437 or clare@themallowscompany.com.