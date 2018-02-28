Jobs still up for grabs at new supermarket opening in Corby

A new supermarket due to open in Corby will create more than 30 jobs.

Aldi is creating more than 30 job opportunities with its new store in Saxon Way West.

The discount supermarket has already recruited for the majority of its positions, but still has vacancies for roles including an assistant store manager, store assistants and an apprentice.

Sarah Strickland has been appointed as store manager for the new branch.

She joined Aldi in 2014 and received training and business management experience at various stores across the region before taking on the Saxon Way West store.

Sarah said: “I’m delighted to manage the Saxon Way West store as I live in a town nearby.

“I think the store will receive a warm welcome from the local community, as it brings fantastic quality products and great value to the local town.

“We’ve got the makings of a brilliant team in place to help run the store and deliver the excellent customer service our shoppers deserve.

“The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming shoppers through the doors in the coming weeks and months.”

Aldi Saxon Way West is recruiting for an assistant store manager and is seeking candidates with experience in management for the role.

The assistant store manager will support the store manager in reaching sales targets and leading a successful store team.

Assistant store managers can expect to work a five-day week, including weekends and Bank Holidays.

Salaries for the role begin at £31,300, rising to £38,170, after four years of service.

Hard working and enthusiastic candidates are being targeted for Aldi’s store assistant positions to carry out responsibilities such as accurate and efficient till operation, stock management and merchandising.

Usual contracted hours for a store assistant can vary from 15 to 30 hours a week.

Salaries for the role start from £8.85, rising to £10.41 per hour with double pay available for hours worked on Bank Holidays.

The store’s apprentice vacancy involves a three-year course with a mixture of in-store, practical experience and theory work.

The scheme provides apprentices with store assistant training in year one and store management training in years two and three.

The starting salary is £180 per week in year one, rising to £267 per week in year three, which is higher than the national minimum wage for apprenticeships.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Bosses say the new Corby store will provide ‘award-winning, high quality products at unbeatable value for money’ when its doors open in the coming months.