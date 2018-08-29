Jobs saved at Thrapston confectioners

A Thrapston confectioners’ future is looking sweet after it was sold by administrators.

Crawford & Tilley, which has a site in the town and a site in Hadfield near Glossop, has been bought by Paramount Retail Group.

Thrapston Tilley's Sweet Limited: 'Monday, 18 August 2008

The move means 35 jobs have been safeguarded, althought it is not known how many of those employees work from Thrapston.

The firm was founded in 1885 and was formerly known as Tilley’s Sweets.

Crawford’s is well known for making lollipops, while Tilley’s has a long tradition in making hard boiled sweets.

Director of the Paramount Retail Group, Ravi Sharma, said: “We were presented with an opportunity to purchase the business and assets on Wednesday and have agreed a deal with administrators.

Thrapston Tilley's Sweet Limited: Adding and stirring in the colour to the mixture.'Monday, 18 August 2008

“We are confident that this can be a solid, successful and innovative business with an exciting future.

“Our team is already putting in place an action plan to ensure continuity of supply for current business partners.

“We’ll be using our experience and expertise gained at Bristows and investing in people and facilities to develop the business at Crawford & Tilley and restore it to profit and growth.”

Administrators say the firm will now be in safe hands as it joins a portfolio that includes sweet-maker Bristows of Devon, which the Paramount Retail Group purchased in 2017.

Thrapston Tilley's Sweet Limited: From unwrapped to wrapped.'Monday, 18 August 2008

Bristows, which makes fudge, toffee and bonbons, has experienced a resurgence in its fortunes since acquisition, after benefitting from more than £600,000 of investment at the site.

Steven Muncaster, joint administrator from Duff & Phelps, said: “We are delighted to have been able to secure the future of R Crawford (Northern) Limited as a result of this pre-pack deal with Paramount Retail Group.

“The synergies are evident and we believe the future is bright for the new business.”