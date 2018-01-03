Jobs boost for Wellingborough as DWP looking to fill 50 vacancies

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is recruiting for 50 new roles at its office in Wellingborough.

More than 100 applications have already been received for the administrative jobs on offer at the DWP’s site in West Villa Road in the town.

But there is still time to apply as the original closing date for applications of January 5 has been extended.

A spokesman for the DWP said: “These are new roles with a fixed-term contract until the end of March 2019.”

The spokesman said they have already had 130 applications for the roles and added: “We have extended the deadline for applicants to January 11 to give people as much opportunity as possible to apply.”

The advert says they are looking for people who are a good listener, compassionate, customer focused and dedicated.

And the jobs boost for the town has been welcomed by Wellingborough Council, which tweeted about it this week.

The tweet read: “Exciting new vacancies for 50 admin officers at the benefit delivery centre in Wellingborough.”

To see the job advert in full, click here