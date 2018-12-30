Job opportunities at new care home in Kettering

A new care home is due to open next month in Kettering, creating more than 50 jobs.

Westhill Park, set on the new Westhill estate just off the top of Northampton Road, is due to open on January 27.

It will provide residential and dementia care with en-suite accommodation to 66 residents.

The home will be the fourth facility for operator Oakdale Care Group and is being built by LNT Care Developments.

Recruitment is under way for positions within the home such as care assistants, a deputy manager, kitchen and domestic staff and a front of house manager.

Once recruited, each new member of staff will spend time working within the home before the first residents have moved in.

Co-founder and director of Oakdale Care Group Andrew Long said: “We are really excited to be opening a new home in Kettering and have already had a great welcome from the local community.

“Westhill Park will provide a wonderful home for 66 older people and also great job opportunities for more than 50 staff.

“We are all extremely passionate about care and will be promoting care as a positive career choice with plenty of rewards and opportunities.”