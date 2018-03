Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Great Doddington.

The incident happened on Friday, March 2, between 8pm and 10pm at a property in The Ridge.

The offenders forced entry to the property via the back window.

Once inside they stole jewellery.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.