Jewellery and items of sentimental value stolen from Wellingborough house

Burglars escaped with a large haul of jewellery as well as several items of sentimental value following a break-in at an address in Wellingborough.

They smashed the glass in the front door of the property in Broad Green before carrying out an untidy search of the home and escaping with the jewellery, some sentimental items and a safe containing paperwork.

Anyone with information about the burglary, which happened between 11am on Sunday, May 20, and 3.30pm on Monday, May 21, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.