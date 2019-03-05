Jewellers coming to Rushden Lakes

A popular jewellery chain is the latest to confirm they’re coming to Rushden Lakes.

Beaverbrooks, which is celebrating 100 years of trading this year, will open a store at the retail mecca in the summer this year.

A computer generated image of the new store.

The 2,500 sq ft unit will be in the Garden Square phase and looks set to be alongside two shoe firms.

It will be the first Beaverbrooks in Northamptonshire with the nearest branches currently in Peterborough and Milton Keynes.

Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, said: “Rushden Lakes is a destination like no other, offering a first-class shopping and leisure experience in a beautiful natural setting and we’re very excited to be a part of it.

“Beaverbrooks is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and so we’re looking forward to opening our 71st store in our centenary year, and are extremely optimistic about its future success.

“We’re well known in our nearby Milton Keynes and Peterborough stores and believe that Rushden Lakes is the perfect location to reach new customers and deliver an exceptional shopping experience.”

As well as a range of Beaverbrooks diamonds and jewellery the new showroom will feature some of the world’s leading watch and jewellery brands including TAG Heuer, Tudor, Gucci and Michael Kors.

A ‘personal shopping experience’ will also be available, where customers can sit down with a sales team for a one-to-one consultation.

Beaverbrooks - which was recently named the 10th best company to work for in the UK by Best Companies 2019 and has featured in the list for 16 consecutive years - is currently recruiting for a number of sales consultants at Rushden Lakes.

To see the full list of vacancies and to apply visit https://www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/careers.