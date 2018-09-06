James and the Giant Peach comes to Fineshade

The latest children’s woodland adventure arrives at Fineshade Wood near Corby next week to celebrate the 100th birthday of legendary children’s author Roald Dahl.

Following on from an ongoing successful partnership with the creators of characters including the Gruffalo, the Forestry Commission has joined in partnership with Roald Dahl Story Company to create a forest adventure kit to encourage children to explore Fineshade Wood after school.

The kit will be launched on Thursday, September 13, Roald Dahl Day, to celebrate the much-loved author on his birthday.

Available to buy from Fineshade Wood, the kit has everything needed for budding ‘human bean’ explorers including; a backpack, activity booklet, foldout binoculars, magnifier, collecting tray, forest find cards, stickers and a pencil.

Children will be able to use the binoculars to look at animals high up in the tree canopy and the magnifier to look closely at tiny creatures on the forest floor with growing fascination for the forest surroundings.

Roald Dahl Day is the annual, global celebration of the world’s number one storyteller, his beloved stories and unforgettable characters.

In Roald Dahl’s bestselling story, James and the Giant Peach, James Henry Trotter escaped from Aunt Spiker and Aunt Sponge by rolling away in a giant peach and going on an extraordinary adventure. Roald

Head of Marketing Josephine Lavelle said: “We are very excited to be working with the Roald Dahl Story Company for the first time with the launch of the “forest adventure” kit. The new partnership will allow us to connect school aged children with their local forest through completing lots of fun James and the Giant Peach themed activities.

“In Roald Dahl’s famous book, James Trotter meets seven magical bugs and goes on an imaginary adventure. The nation’s forests provide the perfect place for children to go on their own adventure and to discover bugs in their natural habitats.”

For more information visit www.forestryengland.co.uk/roald-dahl