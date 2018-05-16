Is this Corby road the county’s worst?

A Corby road dubbed fit for a slalom will be repaired - but not for two months.

The road surface in Bardsley Road, on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, has come under heavy criticism.

Some of the potholes which 'are not bad enough' to require an immediate repair.

Craters and signs of previous pothole repairs line the road.

A county council spokesman admitted the road ‘does not look good’ but it does not require an immediate repair.

The spokesman said: “The defects in Bardsley Road, Corby, are on our repair programme for July.

“Although the surface of the road does not look good, not all defects will be classed as safety defects since they will not be of sufficient severity to warrant action immediately.”

One Twitter user said the road presented a new motorsport opportunity - a ‘surface of the moon slalom’.

The spokesman for the county council added that if the potholes worsen they will be repaired much sooner.

They said: “We have to prioritise our limited maintenance funding and resources and cannot fix all defects reported to us immediately.

“It goes without saying that if any of the potholes worsen and become a safety issue between now and then we will attend to repair within five working days.”

