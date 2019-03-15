Is Greggs coming to Rushden Lakes?

The largest bakery chain in the country looks set to join the line-up at Rushden Lakes.

Greggs, famous for its baked goods such as sausage rolls and steak bakes, has been named as the operator of a new unit at the retail destination.

Plans submitted to East Northamptonshire Council by LXB and real estate firm Shoemaker GP Ltd say it’s hoped unit L2 at the Leisure Terrace will split into two units.

They say the 121 sq m unit L2b will be let to Greggs. It is not known who will operate unit L2a.

A planning document said: “The unit will have some seating for customers but there will be no waiting staff and sales will be made over the counter.

“It is considered that the nature of Greggs use in providing food and beverages will be in keeping with the permitted character of the leisure building which includes a significant food and beverage component.”

It is not yet known when the store could open.

When asked, a cagey Greggs spokesman said: “We’re looking into the possibility of opening a new shop in Rushden later this year.

“We will have more information about exactly where and when in the coming months.”

Greggs had a milestone year in 2018, with sales exceeding £1bn for the first time.

They credited a further near 10 per cent rise in sales in the first seven weeks of 2019 to the hype surrounding their vegan sausage roll.

If they open at Rushden Lakes it would be the second in the town with one already in High Street.