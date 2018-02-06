Is burger chain looking to open at Rushden Lakes?

An American burger chain looks like it could be planning to open a restaurant at Rushden Lakes.

Documents submitted to East Northants Council (ENC) suggest that Five Guys is on its way to the major retail and leisure development.

Five Guys is proposing to open a unit in a terrace next to the restaurants which are already open at Rushden Lakes, including Wildwood and Bill's

While the restaurant has yet to confirm it will be opening a branch at the site, it has submitted ventilation layout plans and an acoustic report relating to a unit in the west terrace.

This terrace will contain numerous food and drink outlets when completed, and would be located on land at the far end of the scheme where work has already started on phase two.

Planning documents submitted to ENC state: “Noise Solutions Ltd (NSL) has been commissioned by Chapman Ventilation Ltd to undertake a noise assessment for new plant serving a proposed Five Guys restaurant to be located in Unit L3 at Rushden Lakes in Rushden, Northamptonshire.”

Five Guys opened its first restaurant in America more than 30 years ago.

It now has about 1,400 locations in nine countries with planned expansion into 20 new countries over the next five years.

Its menu offers hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon burgers and bacon cheeseburgers as well as several choices of hotdogs and sandwiches.

The fries come in either Five Guys style or cajun style, with the hand-cut fries being cooked in 100 per cent peanut oil.

For more information on the part discharge of conditions which has been applied for on behalf of Five Guys in relation to the planning application for phase two which will include a cinema, other leisure uses and restaurant units, search for 18/00112/CND on the planning page of East Northants Council’s website.

The Northants Telegraph has asked Five Guys for a comment, but has yet to have a response.

