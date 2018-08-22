Irthlingborough Scout group celebrating 110 years

A Scout group will be looking back on its history as it celebrates its 110th anniversary.

This year is a significant one for Scouting in Irthlingborough.

Back in 1908, a local group of young men read Baden Powell’s recently published ‘Scouting for Boys’ and started to meet as Scouts under a streetlight by the Cross.

They joined in with the world-renowned movement founded on Brownsea Island in summer 1907.

Among the first 50 or so troops founded in the world, Scouting continues in strength in Irthlingborough with a ‘buoyant number’ of boys and girls in the group.

Over the weekend of September 28, 29 and 30, the group will be celebrating its special anniversary with an exhibition of 110 years of photographs and memorabilia at their headquarters, the Harold Bugby Scout Centre, which is open to the public.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, September 29, when more than 150 present and former Scouts and friends will meet at the Town Band Club that evening.

All old Scouts and supporters are welcome.