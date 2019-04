A 28-year-old man from Irthlingborough is wanted by police after failing to appear in court.

Charles Stanley, of Finedon Road, was due in court after being charged with driving while disqualified.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Stanley, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.