Irthlingborough man needs to raise £50,000 for life-changing treatment

An Irthlingborough family are hoping to raise £50,000 to “get their Daddy back”.

John Lees was diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis in 2011 at the age of 28, and went downhill quite rapidly with his wife Adelle becoming his carer.

Just before Christmas last year he was told by his consultant his condition has got worse and that because of that he will be taken off his current medication.

Adelle said: “My major concern is that if they take John off the Tecafidira like the consultant wants to, will it bring a massive relapse to the point where his body could not repair or fight the damage?

“We are pushed into a corner and being told that there is nothing that they can do... but there is something that can be done.

“There is a treatment that can rebuild John’s immune system and stop the progression, where he could lead an active life more so than now.”

Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) is an intense chemotherapy treatment for MS.

It aims to stop the damage MS causes by wiping out and then regrowing the patient’s immune system, using your own stem cells.

Adelle added: “It has proven high success rates (70 per cent to 90 per cent) and this is now the only hope we have for John.

“To stop the progression of this cruel life-destroying illness, and give our children their Daddy back.

“We need to raise £50,000 this will cover the treatment, accommodation and flights for John and his friend to go to Mexico for John to get this life changing treatment.”

A number of fundraising events are taking place including a coffee morning run by Irthlingborough Beavers at the Scout hut from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, February 24, and Olive in Corby has created a cocktail of the month, the profits from which will go to the fund.

To keep up to date with forthcoming events visit the family’s Facebook page.

To donate to the #teamlees fundraising campaign visit the Just Giving page.