Irthlingborough charity puts a smile on the face of 120 poorly children

A charity helped collect and give out more than 100 Christmas boxes to children in hospital during the festivities.

Chelsea’s Angels, the Irthlingborough-based charity set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died of neuroblastoma in 2009, has been running its Christmas Eve box appeal for three years.

The charity gave out 120 boxes this Christmas

They put together boxes to give out to children on the ward at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Chelsea was treated.

And this year was a huge success with 120 boxes given out locally and to the hospital.

This included boxes going to 18 local families living with the diagnosis of childhood cancer.

Michelle Tomkins from the charity, which raises money to help children and their families affected by neuroblastoma and other childhood cancers, said: “We had a fabulous response again to our appeal.

The charity has thanked everyone who supported them with this year's appeal

“This is the third year of delivering the boxes and each year is just as amazing as the previous.

“We’d like to thank all the local businesses that offered to be collection points so that kind people could drop off their donations: Castello, Hawksbys, Ink Marked, Stanwick Nursery, Higham Ferrers Infants and Junior schools and Bilton Court Care Home.

“We also had fabulous support from Gefco in Corby, ALD Automotive in Northampton, funds donated by Igloo, Acedent and many of our supporters too.

“The support we received was overwhelming and we are very grateful to everyone for coming together to make a difference to the 120 children we supported.”

But the thanks don’t stop there.

Michelle added: “Our biggest thanks go to Matalan who donated 152 pre-printed Christmas Eve boxes, which was just brilliant.

“It meant our boxes looked professional, it saved a huge amount of time as we usually wrap every box with Christmas wrapping paper and it meant that people believed in what we were doing, creating smiles and memories.

“The response we received when delivering the boxes was just out of this world.

“Many hadn’t been able to visit Santa due to being in hospital, and for some children it was their first Christmas in hospital so expressed how lovely it was to receive a gift.

“The surprised look on the children’s faces when they saw Santa and were given a gift was very humbling, it made everything we do worthwhile.”

Michelle, Chelsea’s mum Emma and everyone at the charity would like to thank all those who supported them in making some very poorly children smile this Christmas.

