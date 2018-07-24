Irreplaceable heirlooms stolen from elderly Kettering woman

Burglars stole family heirlooms worth an estimated £30,000 from a Kettering woman while she was in hospital.

The incident took place at a house in Malvern Close between 9pm on Thursday (July 19) and 6pm on Saturday (July 21).

The burglars forced entry through the back of the house and searched a bedroom containing a safe.

They ripped the safe - which was bolted into the next bedroom - from the wall.

Inside were family heirlooms and jewellery including a silver cross believed to be 200 years old.

The victim’s granddaughter Ella Hope said the items were insured but they are “irreplaceable”.

Ella said: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking.

“Whoever it was knew what was here as they didn’t search the other rooms.

“They ripped the safe off the wall and it was bolted through.”

The items originally belonged to Ella’s great-great-grandad, who was a jeweller.

Ella is a full-time carer to the victim, her 78-year-old grandmother, who was in hospital at the time of the incident with Ella on holiday in Rhodes.

Ella said the burglary had really affected her grandmother.

She said: “She’s not eating and she’s not talking much.

“It’s really got to her.”

Other family documents were also taken in the break-in.

Nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact them.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.