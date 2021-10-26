Investigations underway after huge blaze partially destroys building between Northampton and Wellingborough

Investigations are underway to discover the cause of a huge blaze which partially destroyed a building in Earls Barton last night.

Up to 50 firefighters attended the property, believed to be at the corner of Northampton Road and Wellingborough Road, at 6.56pm on Monday (October 25).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service later confirmed everybody inside the building escaped uninjured.

Fire crews worked through the night at the scene in Earls Barton.

One crew remained behind to damp down the fire more than 12 hours later, although a closure of the A4500 'old' Wellingborough Road was eventually lifted by mid-morning.

A spokesman said: "Crews discovered that the building was well alight, flames had breached the roof and first floor and was spreading rapidly.

"Four firefighters in breathing apparatus doused the flames and attempted to stop the fire spreading, though this could not prevent a partial collapse of the building."

Pumps from Earls Barton, Wellingborough, Moulton, Brixworth, Mereway, Rushden and Kettering all attended, as did the aerial rescue pump from Corby. Firefighters from Rushden stayed at the incident damping down on Tuesday morning (October 26).