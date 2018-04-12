Investigation into Kettering waste dumping ongoing

Environmental crime officers are appealing for anyone affected by the dumping of rubbish which left a Kettering street riddled with flies to contact them.

The rubbish, weighing an estimated 300 tons, was dumped in the old United Footwear building in Stamford Road by its tenants earlier this year.

Some of the rubbish being cleared at the United Footwear site in Stamford Road. NNL-180326-140449005

It left nearby residents with sleepless nights and the owner horrified, facing a £200,000 clean-up bill.

Mark Rumble, enforcement team leader with the Environment Agency, said: “We are pleased that our joint work with Kettering Council and the willingness of the site owner has led to the removal of the waste from site.

“We hope that this result will come as a relief to local residents, who have understandably been very frustrated with issues such as flies resulting from the waste on Stamford Road.

“Although the waste has now been removed, our investigations are still ongoing.

Some of the rubbish dumped at the United Footwear site in Stamford Road. NNL-180326-140501005

“We would like to urge anyone who has been negatively impacted by the waste to come forward to make a statement to our dedicated team of environmental crime officers.

“If you would like to make a statement, please contact us via LNenquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk or by calling 03708 506 506.”

Last month head of family business and building owner Blunts Shoes, Robert Blunt, said: “The whole building is destroyed and the damage is untold.

“We think it’s beyond economic repair, it’s in such a state.”

The unbearable stench and infestation of flies was so bad that at one stage, Stamford Road’s Co-op store temporarily ran out of fly repellant spray.

Local businesses said the insects were crawling all over their shops and giving them the ‘heebie-jeebies’.

Mr Blunt acknowledged the impact the mess had on those nearby.

He added: “It wasn’t of our doing but we’re still legally responsible for it and it’s a horrible situation.

“We understand the effect it’s had on people and we’ve done everything we legally can to sort it.”

And Kamal Paul, whose Clarence Road home backs on to the site, said: “I am very much relieved that the matter is coming to an end.

“It’s had a detrimental effect on me and my family as we’ve not been able to open our doors or windows.

“I would urge other people in the borough to be vigilant in case this happens again elsewhere.”