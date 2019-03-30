Instagram influencers heading to Rushden Lakes

Three popular online influencers will hold a panel discussion at Rushden Lakes.

Magazine Heaven at the retail mecca will play host to an event with Vex King, Kaushal and Amaretto’s World, who have a combined Instagram following of more than one million people.

The event will be held at Magazine Heaven.

From 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, April 6, fans will be able to meet mind coach and author of ‘Good Vibes, Good Life’ Vex King as well his wife and famous beauty blogger Kaushal.

BBC broadcaster and body confidence model Amrit from Amaretto’s World will be hosting the event.

The influencers will take part a panel discussion about creating a life you love and personal development.

Eloise Capocci from Magazine Heaven said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this event here at Magazine Heaven and welcoming such positive, influential and local talent here to our store.

“We have launched an array of successful events including jazz and tapas evenings, yoga classes, mindfulness workshops and book signings to name just a few.

“This will be our very first event of its kind and we are delighted to be kicking it off with three popular and empowering online influencers.”

Rushden Lakes centre manager, Paul Rich, said he is delighted that fans will be able to meet the influencers up close at Magazine Heaven.

He said: “It is fantastic when our stores host events and Magazine Heaven has been excellent in bringing yoga and special tapas evenings to Rushden Lakes, so for shoppers to now be able to meet people they admire online is great.

“We’re sure our three visitors will receive a brilliant reception, and everyone involved will have a wonderful time.”

Tickets are £15 which includes nibbles and a free drink.