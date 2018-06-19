Inspirational Kettering teenager wins volunteering award

A schoolgirl from Kettering has won a volunteering award for her efforts in raising money for Diabetes UK.

Mia Isgar, 15, was presented with the Young Person’s Outstanding Contribution Award in recognition of her hard work.

Mia’s mum Hayley has Type 1 diabetes and one of her friends has recently been diagnosed with the condition.

As a result Mia and Hayley decided to raise money and awareness for Diabetes UK by taking part in a sponsored run.

They both took part in running event VitalityMove last year and the challenge inspired Mia to raise money for Diabetes UK as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Award.

She arranged a fundraising evening including a disco and raffle.

About 150 people attended the event and more than £1,471 was raised for Diabetes UK.

Mia said: “I’m amazed at the amount of money that was raised in the end.

“I never thought it would be as much as that, it was a lot of hard work, but totally worth it.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Suzanne Smith, Diabetes UK senior volunteer development lead Midlands and Eastern, said: “Mia is a remarkable young woman.

“She has quietly gone about raising money for the charity and has achieved amazing results.

“She leads by example and understands the impact this condition has on people’s lives and has chosen to do something positive to help others.

“Through our Inspire Awards we thank our hard working volunteers, like Mia, for their contributions and highlight the positive difference their work has made to the lives of people who are living with diabetes.

“There are around 625,000 people with diabetes in the Midlands, and our dedicated volunteers help them to manage their condition, campaign to improve the quality of care available to them, fundraise for pioneering research and work to stem the rising tide of Type 2 diabetes.”

The Inspire Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals as well as group volunteer efforts.

The winners are chosen by judging panels across the UK and were presented with their awards at the Diabetes UK Midlands Volunteer Conference earlier this month.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer for Diabetes UK in the Midlands, or to join a local support group, email volunteering@diabetes.org.uk or call 01922 614500.