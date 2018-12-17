Inspectors’ verdict on two Corby schools

Ofsted reports into Kingswood Secondary and Primary Academies in Corby have been issued by inspectors who visited during the past two weeks.

Kingswood Secondary Academy received a monitoring visit following two previous inspections that showed the school required improvement. Although inspectors who visited in early December said there is still lots of work to be done, they praised principal Andy Burton, who joined the academy in 2016, for providing effective leadership.

Kingswood Primary Academy have been rated 'good' by Ofsted NNL-181214-143020005

In her report, lead inspector Deborah Mosley said: “Following the previous inspection, you took considered, decisive action to restructure leadership teams across the school.

“This structure provides clear roles and responsibilities. It enables leaders to focus on the school’s key priorities.”

The inspector said the academy now needs to work on developing strategies already in place to improve the quality of teaching, learning and assessment across the school.

The academy’s sponsor, Greenwood Academies Trust, also received praise from Ofsted for its continued support to Mr Burton and the team.

Mr Burton said: “We are delighted with the praise we have received from Ofsted. The report recognises the progress we are making, and our determination and hard work to improve the academy and provide our pupils with the high-quality education and support to help them reach their full potential.

“I would like to thank the brilliant team and pupils at Kingswood Secondary Academy as well as our wider school community, including our supportive parents, for their contributions to this outcome and we will continue to strive to be the best academy we can be.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “Mr Burton and the team at Kingswood Secondary Academy have achieved a great result in this Ofsted inspection. Improvement doesn’t happen overnight, but the team at the academy are dedicated to providing its pupils with the best opportunities possible to ensure they are ready for the next step in their futures.”

Meanwhile, inspectors also visited Kingswood Primary Academy, also run by the Greenwood Academies Trust. The judged the school to be ‘good’.

In her letter to headteacher Chrissie Barrington, inspector Mandy Wilding said: “You have recruited carefully to add to the subject expertise within the school. Together with the deputy principal you have led by example and quickly united this new team.

“Pupils’ good behaviour and attitudes have been maintained and indeed built upon.

“Pupils are proud of their school. They feel safe and well supported by all adults.”

Mrs Barrington said: “We are thrilled that our hard work has once again been recognised by Ofsted. The report is extremely positive and highlights our continued efforts to further improve the academy.

“I would like to thank everyone connected with the academy for the part they have played in this success, and we look forward to building on it as we continue to head towards outstanding.”

Wayne Norrie added: “We are incredibly proud at the Trust of Kingswood Primary Academy’s latest Ofsted inspection. The team at the academy are extremely dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for the children which is highlighted so clearly in this report.

“I know Mrs Barrington and her team will continue to strive for further improvement, and we look forward to seeing the next part of their journey and supporting them along the way.”