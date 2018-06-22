Inspectors say Wellingborough care home is good

A Wellingborough care home has been rated as good by inspectors.

Staff at The Brambles, which specialises in residential support and accommodation for people with learning disabilities and complex needs, are celebrating after being rated as good overall for a second consecutive time under the current ratings system administered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Operated by Consensus, The Brambles in Great Park Street was praised by inspectors for providing a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service in line with the values of ‘Registering the Right Support’, including choice, independence and inclusion.

Inspectors reported that the service was committed to providing good care, and said: “People developed positive relationships with the staff.

“The staff were friendly, passionate about their work and caring; they treated people with respect, kindness, dignity and compassion.

“People had detailed personalised plans of care in place to enable staff to provide consistent care and support in line with people’s personal preferences.”

And the report continued: “The service had a positive ethos and an open culture.

“The registered manager was approachable, understood the needs of the people in the home, and listened to staff and relatives.”

A relative told inspectors that they felt the staff were well trained and knew how to support their family member, which had greatly improved their wellbeing and life experiences.

Another relative stated: “The staff have a good attitude, they are helpful and friendly.

“Working there seems more than a job to some of them.”

Inspectors noted that the atmosphere around the home was friendly and welcoming which led to an open and transparent culture.

Sean France, service manager for The Brambles, said: “I am extremely proud that Consensus and our team have a shared clear vision to respect individual choice and promote inclusion, rights and independence.

“We enable people to make choices in their everyday life and are delighted that the inspectors noted our open and transparent culture that is person-centred, inclusive and rated us as good overall.”

CQC’s report continued: “We saw that people were encouraged to be part of their local community through attending local social and leisure groups.

“For example, people were enabled to go to the local pub, travel to a nearby town and visit various places to eat.

“The registered manager worked with the local authority and NHS commissioners and was receptive to any advice and support offered to enhance the life experiences of people.”

The Brambles is based in a detached house and specialises in providing residential support and accommodation for up to 10 adults with learning disabilities and complex needs including Autism and Asperger’s syndrome.

Consensus was established to provide specialist support to adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.