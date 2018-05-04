Inspectors call at Kettering primary school

A headteacher at a Kettering primary says he is ‘thrilled’ after inspectors judged the school to be good across the board.

Ofsted visited St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Northampton Road during March and were impressed by the effective leadership and high expectations.

They said that the school was ‘good’ in all five areas they examined during the first inspection since the school became an academy .

Their report said: “Leaders and governors renewed the school’s vision and values with staff this year. Parents and carers commented on the recent improvements and increased effectiveness. One said, ‘It feels as though there has been a significant strengthening of leadership.’ Leaders at all levels set high expectations for themselves, for staff and for pupils.

“Leaders’ evaluations of the school’s strengths and areas for development are accurate.

“They challenge and support teachers to improve the effectiveness of their teaching. Leaders have taken steps to raise standards since the beginning of the school year. Their actions have had an increasingly positive impact on pupils’ work.

“Regular peer reviews between the trust’s member schools have helped the headteacher to establish an accurate evaluation of the school’s work. These reviews have further strengthened the leadership of the school.

“Leaders have rapidly developed a climate of trust among staff. Asking for help is not seen as a weakness. One teacher commented, ‘If you need help you get it.’ The trust provides many opportunities for professional development, including training in the curriculum, leadership and safeguarding.

“Leaders place a strong emphasis on spiritual, moral, social and cultural development throughout the school. Pupils engage in a wide variety of charity work.”

Areas to work on include ensuring children with disabilities or SEN make better progress and encouraging the most disadvantaged pupils to achieve higher standards.

Headteacher Fraser Donald said: “I am so proud of everything that we have achieved here at St Thomas More. I have such a fantastic staff who all work so hard for the good of the children – I’m thrilled that Ofsted recognised all the ‘Good’ within the school. I know we will continue to build upon this success. A very special thank you to all the staff, parents, children, Governors and the Trust for all their kindness and support since my Headship began.”