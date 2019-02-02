Inner city teacher is new deputy at Brooke Weston

A former senior leader at two challenging inner city schools has taken up a new post at a Corby school.

Brooke Weston Academy’s newest vice principal, Beena Sisodia, has taken on a job as part of the Coomb Road’s school’s senior leadership team, with responsibility for student care, safeguarding, attendance and behaviour.

She has been a successful senior leader in two challenging inner city schools including one in Croydon.

She has already worked closely with principal Pete Kirkbride, vice-principal Rebecca Waterson and senior assistant principal Peter Davies in a previous school, and says she is looking forward to resuming those professional relationships, as well as building links with the existing VP team and Brooke Weston staff.

She added: “We have fantastic students at Brooke Weston Academy and, since January, I have really loved getting to know them, working with them and supporting them.

“Together as a team we are deeply committed to providing an exceptional holistic approach to our students’ development, helping them to achieve, not only academic success, but also encouraging self-confidence, resilience and respect for others to enable them to become valued members of society.

“I am clear about my vision of wanting to create an outstanding student care system and where I want my areas of responsibility to develop.”

Brooke Weston is the most sought-after secondary school in north Northamptonshire and is rated outstanding by Ofsted.