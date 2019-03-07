Infighting at Earls Barton Parish Council leads to two councillors being sanctioned for bullying behaviour

Infighting at a Northamptonshire parish council caused by the council’s communications with one of the country’s most notorious property landlords has led to two councillors being sanctioned for bullying behaviour.

Conservative Cllr Robert Gough and Labour Cllr Ben Chapman were both found to be in breach of the code of conduct following a long-running feud at Earls Barton Parish Council which has drawn in a number of councillors and the parish clerk Rosie Smart.

The argument had originally sprung from Cllr Gough’s concerns around email communications that vice-chairman of the council Colin Wells was having with multi-millionaire Fergus Wilson about the village’s Park Street car park, which is owned by Northamptonshire County Council.

After a fall-out about the matter with the clerk and fellow councillors, Cllr Gough, who also sits on both the borough and county council, had raised the exempt and confidential matter at a public meeting.

A series of complaints and counter complaints against Cllr Gough, Cllr Wells, Cllr Ben Chapman, Cllr Steve Dodds, Cllr Peter Morrall, Cllr Becky Rice and others were then lodged with Wellingborough Council which instructed solicitor Helen Edwards from District Law to investigate.

A standards committee meeting held behind closed doors at Wellingborough Council in January found that Cllr Gough had ‘failed to promote and support high standards of conduct’ and had also breached the code of conduct by failing to respect confidential information that he had received as a councillor.

A complaint about aggressive and bullying behaviour was also upheld. Accusations that Cllr Gough had been excessive by sending two FOI requests to the clerk and sharing WhatsApp group messages were dismissed.

Cllr Gough resigned from the parish council at the end of December, but the standards committee, which was chaired by Cllr Jonathan Ekins, decided that as he was in office when the complaints were made they would make known their recommendations. These would have been to reprimand him and remove him sub-committees. He would also have been made to receive training.

The committee also found that Cllr Chapman had breached the code of conduct in an email sent in October because the tone and content of the mail was inappropriate.

All complaints made against the other councillors were dismissed.

A statement on the parish council’s website says: “Earls Barton Parish Council has reflected on the issues that have arisen over the last financial year. We would now like to draw a line under this matter and concentrate on working together in harmony to ensure that we do the best for the community and make Earls Barton a place where people want to live, work and visit.”

A by-election to replace Mr Gough will take place on Thursday, March 14.