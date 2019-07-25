Industrial unit destroyed by Corby fire

This is the aftermath of a fire which wrecked an industrial unit in Corby today (Thursday).

Six fire appliances from Corby, Kettering, Oundle and Thrapston were at Guaranteed Asphalt in Princewood Road after the blaze just after 12.30pm today (Thursday) with thick black smoke seen across the town.

Pictures by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The road was closed but the fire was quickly brought under control after a huge effort from more than 20 firefighters on the hottest day of the year.

Assistant chief fire officer Shaun Hallam said: “There is now only a small amount of smoke coming from the fire and we are pleased to say the fire has been swiftly brought under control.

“The firefighters involved worked extremely hard to tackle this blaze, on what is believed to be the hottest day of the year, and I have to commend their efforts in taking control of and containing the fire in a relatively short space of time.”

