Burglars broke into a tool hire company in Northampton and escaped with industrial machinery.

The offenders forced their way into Brandon Hire on the Moulton Park industrial estate, sometime between 9.45pm and 9.55pm on Friday (March 30).

Four industrial Stihl saws and a Stihl hedgecutter were stolen.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.