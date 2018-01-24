Indoor skydive for fearless octogenarians from Wellingborough

There’s no limit to what this group will do - they’ve just done an indoor skydive and are now looking forward to a roller disco!

Golden Years was launched by Meg Neilan with the aim of tackling the problem of loneliness and isolation among the elderly in Wellingborough.

Members of Golden Years getting ready for the challenge

To mark the group’s six-month anniversary, the group went on tour to Milton Keynes where they achieved their biggest challenge yet, an indoor skydive.

Meg said: “None of the group had done anything like this before and up until joining Golden Years they probably never imagined they ever would, but what an amazing day they had.

“Staff at iFly in Milton Keynes were wonderful and helped the group every step of the way which enabled them to have the best experience possible.

“86-year-old Freda Richards was the oldest member of the group to do it and boy did she smash it.

Everyone had a great day in Milton Keynes

“83-year-old Terry, 80-year-old Ann and other members all overcame their nerves and together raised money for various charities close to their hearts.

“This was an absolutely fantastic event that really shows off Golden Years and everything the group stands for.”

The group is for older people and is aimed at helping them embrace life and live like retired teenagers by enjoying new experiences while keeping active and sociable.

Meg said: “This group and everyone who is part of it makes me so proud.

“They are inspirational and my hope is that we can encourage others in our community and further afield to address and hopefully change the negative view of old age that society often portrays and show just how fun it can be.”

The group is now looking forward to an intergenerational roller disco in March at Benham Sports Arena in Northampton.

It is a fundraising event open to the public and the group is encouraging families to take their older relatives along to join in with the fun.

For more information about the forthcoming event search for Golden Years on Facebook, call 07376 732084 or email goldenyears.community@mail.com.