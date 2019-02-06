Indoor market coming to Desborough

Desborough will host its first ever indoor market next month.

The Kettering Ritz in Station Road will hold the market on Saturday, March 2, and has already attracted more than 20 stallholders.

The Ritz complex in Station Road.

Owner Kris Malde said a lack of trade at the town’s street market means the town is missing out.

He said: “We have seen a sad decline in traders for the Desborough street market held every Thursday, leaving only two or sometimes three businesses trading.

“I feel that as a community, there should be a market in Desborough and to this end, after a very positive social media poll, we are launching Desborough’s first ever indoor market at the Ritz on March 2.

“Entry is free and we have more than 20 stall holders from all over the county coming down.”

If the indoor market proves to be a hit it could continue throughout the year.

It’s hoped it will increase footfall in the town and encourage more people to shop locally.

Mr Malde said: “We hope that the people of Desborough will show their support.

“If the market is a success we will decide whether to make this a weekly, fortnightly or monthly event.

“We still have stalls available so if anybody would like to hire a stall for £10, please contact our events team at events@ketteringvenues.co.uk.”