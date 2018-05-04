Independent Desborough group takes control of council

A political party set up out of frustration at a town council’s tax rise has taken control just 18 months after it was launched.
Earlier this year the ruling Conservative group on Desborough Town Council resigned amid claims of bullying.
That gave Independents for Desborough (IFD) the chance to take control of the council a year before it had hoped.
And at this morning’s (Friday’s) count, all eight of their candidates were elected to give them a 75 per cent share of the overall council.
Also elected were Labour’s ex-MP Phil Sawford and Joanna Taylor.
It means the 12-seat council is now made up of nine IFD councillors, two Labour representatives and one Independent.
Turnout was 35.8 per cent.
ST GILES WARD:
Linda Burnham (IFD): 1,026 elected
Paul Coles (Lab): 430
Stephen Draycott (IFD): 959 elected
Irene James (IFD): 847 elected
William Keys (IFD): 932 elected
Ben King (Lab): 525
Phil Sawford (Lab): 894 elected
Joanne Taylor (Lab): 608 elected
Richard Tod (Lab): 488
Alan Window (Lib Dem): 370
Helen Wood (Lab): 537
LOATLAND WARD:
Claire Archer (IFD): 896 elected
Gareth Coe (Lab): 425
Andrew Coleman (Lab): 430
Timothy Howard-Healy (Lab): 389
William McElhinney (IFD): 872 elected
Jean Read (IFD): 898 elected
Clive Skinner (BNP): 60
Simon Stroud (IFD): 834 elected
Catherine Tew (Lib Dem): 120
Christopher Tew (Lib Dem): 94
Joane Watson (Lab): 494