Independent coffee chain to open Burton Latimer shop

Popular independent coffee chain Bewiched will open a shop in Burton Latimer next month.

The chain, which started out in Wellingborough in 2010, is opening next to estate agent Oscar James in High Street.

It will be Bewiched’s ninth store, and eighth in Northamptonshire itself.

Bewiched managing director Matt Fountain said: “We are very excited to be opening a new store in Burton Latimer.

“We feel that, as a perfectly formed and rapidly expanding small town with a rich history, it is the perfect location for our next store.”

The refit of the store will begin on Monday (March 12) with a view to opening in April.

Bewiched currently has town centre shops in Wellingborough, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Northampton and Peterborough, as well as a branch at Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough Railway Station.

They are already looking at opening two more branches later this year, including an extra Peterborough shop, giving the Corby branch a complete refit as well as looking at the potential for drive-thrus.

The Burton Latimer shop will create about seven new jobs.

To apply, email your CV to vicky1.bewiched@gmail.com or visit http://www.bewiched.co.uk and upload via the jobs page.