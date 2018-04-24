Independent coffee chain opens Burton Latimer shop

A Northamptonshire-based independent coffee chain has opened its ninth branch.

Bewiched opened its doors in Burton Latimer’s High Street on Saturday (April 21).

Burton Latimer's Bewiched shop. NNL-180424-112022005

Area manager Richard Wagg said: “We have created a lovely little store for a lovely little town and we are very happy with the store and the welcome we have received in Burton Latimer.

“We’re very much hoping to really get involved with the local community and we look forward to many years ahead in Burton as we establish the business.”

Bewiched currently has town centre shops in Wellingborough, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Northampton and Peterborough, as well as a branch at Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough Railway Station.

They are already looking at opening two more branches later this year, including an extra Peterborough shop, giving the Corby branch a complete refit as well as looking at the potential for drive-thrus.

Burton Latimer's Bewiched shop. NNL-180424-112011005

The Burton Latimer shop has created about seven new jobs.