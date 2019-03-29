‘Incredible’ response to first day of East Northants ‘beat the street’ scheme

More than 4,000 people have taken part in the first 24 hours of a cycling and walking initiative that has seen East Northamptonshire transformed into a giant game.

Participants have already travelled 4,000 miles in just twenty-four hours for Beat the Street which is a free competition that challenges people to see how far they can travel around the district in return for points and prizes.

Beat the Street stakeholders at the launch of the campaign NNL-190329-102221005

Taking place until 8 May, players can tap special sensors called Beat Boxes dotted across Rushden and Thrapston.

East Northants Council says the response to Beat the Street has been ‘incredible’ with thousands of people visiting libraries to pick up a card and get involved.

Forty schools and teams in East Northants are competing against each other to see who can journey the furthest and win hundreds of pounds worth of prizes.

Topping the leaderboards after the first day is Thrapston Primary School who walked more than 500 miles.

Beat the Street is being run by Reading-based Intelligent Health and is funded by The National Lottery on behalf of Sport England and East Northamptonshire Council in partnership with Freedom Leisure.

The Chairman and Leader of East Northamptonshire Council attended the launch of the initiative on Wednesday, March 27, at East Northamptonshire Council and tested out the route nearest the council offices.

Chairman of East Northamptonshire Council Cllr Wendy Brackenbury said: “Beat the Street is off to a running start in East Northants. We are delighted to see so many people walking, running and cycling for the competition. There is still time to get involved – pick up a card from your leisure centre or library and start tapping!”

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Steven North, added: “It is great that so many people have already signed up for the Beat the Street challenge. This outreach project is a way for residents to take part in physical activity and improve their overall health and wellbeing. I would encourage everyone to get involved and take on the challenge.”

To find out where you nearest distribution centre is – visit the website