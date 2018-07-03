Increase in Corby’s house prices one of UK’s highest

Corby has seen the sixth highest increase in house prices in UK towns and cities since the turn of the millenium.

Research by online estate agents housesimple.com shows the town’s average house price is now £174,675, compared to just £47,183 in January 2000.

That’s an increase of 270.2 per cent, beaten only by Basildon, Luton, Cambridge, Bristol and Southend-on-Sea in top spot with an increase of 290.9 per cent.

Corby’s increase is the highest in the East Midlands, with Lincoln the second highest in the region.

Only two of the top 19, which excludes London boroughs, are in the north (Salford and Sale).

The highest increase in the London boroughs is Waltham Forest (364.9 per cent).

Sam Mitchell, chief executive officer of HouseSimple.com, said: “While London is the clear winner when it comes to house price growth since the turn of the century, prices have boomed in many areas outside the capital as these figures attest.

“What’s more impressive is that in the middle of this 18-year period, we experienced one of the worst recessions this country has ever seen.

“It shows the resilience of the UK property market.”