Inaugural charity cycle event raises £3,000 for Northamptonshire charity

The inaugural Gretton Charity Sportive cycle event attracted 115 cyclists from all over the country, who took in the Northamptonshire countryside while raising £3,000 for the Travers Foundation.

Choosing either a 30 or 64-mile circuit, cyclists were able to match their skills to the challenge of the course.

Bruce Donald, trustee and event director, said: “We are pleased to have attracted so many participants both young and old.

“Everyone really enjoyed the challenging course as well as the friendly atmosphere and the party that followed.

“This was a resounding success and looks set to become a popular annual event. I would add special thanks to Electrical Compliance and Safety Limited (ECS) for providing our support and rescue vehicles, ensuring the safety of all riders.”

While the adults were on the road, more than 30 young riders enjoyed an off-road fun ride at the Gretton Playing Fields.

Marshalled by Julie Riley, former Corby mayor and patron of The Travers Foundation, riders from four to 14 completed the grass track with much support from family and friends.

Cyclists and volunteers alike were able to relax and unwind with a barbecue and after event entertainment from The Top Banana Band.

Terry Forsey, chairman of The Travers Foundation, added: “I would like to thank the army of willing volunteers who worked hard to create an event they should be proud of.

“Everyone at The Travers Foundation is a volunteer so every penny raised will go straight to helping local young people achieve their dreams in Sport, the Creative and Performing arts.”