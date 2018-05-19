IN PICTURES: The fairytale continues for Kettering singer Faryl

It might be 10 years since Faryl Smith was in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent, but she is still living the dream and doing what she loves.

The talented classical singer from Kettering recently sang at the Opera House in Dubai and will be back at Wembley Stadium for three appearances over the Bank Holiday weekend.

She also sang at the Checkatrade Cup in April so her voice is still very much in demand and being loved by audiences around the world.

Dad Tony said: “Faryl has been asked to sing the National Anthems ahead of all three play-offs by the EFL again on the May bank holiday weekend, starting on Saturday, May 26, then Sunday, May 27, and Monday, May 28.

“All are at Wembley and all will be televised on Sky Sports.”

The play-offs will see Fulham take on Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final at 5pm on May 26.

The League One decider will see Rothwell against Shrewsbury at 3pm on May 27.

And the winner of Coventry v Notts County from last night’s match (Friday) will take on Exeter in the League Two play-off final at 3pm on May 28.

But performances like this in front of thousands of people are nothing new for Faryl.

After rising to fame on the ITV talent show BGT in 2008 aged just 13, Faryl has sold thousands of albums, including breaking records with the release of her debut album in 2009.

In 2010 Faryl was nominated for her first Classical Brit Award in both best album and young performer, the youngest ever performer to be nominated for two classical awards.

Other accolades include singing for the Queen several times as well as other members of the Royal Family.

She has also dueted with Russell Watson and met a host of celebrities while performing at venues and events across the country.

She has led the crowds in singing the National Anthem at both Wembley and Twickenham on countless occasions and was back in the county for a concert with the National Youth Harp Orchestra at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough in February.

And while it was BGT which helped launch Faryl’s rise to stardom, her success all started in her hometown of Kettering.

Aged just 10, Faryl won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in her hometown before she took first prize in the 10 to 15 age group at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.