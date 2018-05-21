IN PICTURES: Royal tea party at Rockingham school

Staff and pupils enjoyed a royal tea party in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

The flags were flying and the bunting was out for the celebration at Rockingham Primary School on Friday afternoon.

The tea party took place just 24 hours before the couple tied the knot on Saturday in Windsor.

A spokesman for the school said: “The kids had a great afternoon.”

