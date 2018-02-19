IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Northampton, Oundle, Weldon, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Gary James McGowan

St Dunstans Close, Kettering. Age: 51

On 18/11/2017 in Stamford Road, Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; in a public place, namely Stamford Road, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks, to pay compensation of £150.

Ilir Syjovi

Balmoral Avenue, Rushden. Age: 34

On 31/07/2017 at The Railway Inn, High Street, Rushden, you assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Reece Keith Carslake

No fixed address. Age: 20

On 26/03/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged three barbecues and a spa hot tub, to the value of £800, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £300.

Luke Brandon Muggleton

Alexander Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 25/11/2017 in Silver Street, Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 50 days, carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay compensation of £150, cannabis and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

William Beesley

Wood Lane, Oundle. Age: 21

On 25/12/2017 drove a blue Nissan Micra on the A605 northbound at Warmington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Julius Charles

Mounts Court, Northampton. Age: 22

On 28/12/2017 drove a Peugeot in Rockingham Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £700, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

David Laird

Spinney Road, Weldon. Age: 36

On 24/12/2017 drove a Range Rover Evoke in Silver Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 105mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Raivis Paulausks

Bluebell Close, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 25/12/2017 drove a VW Golf in Mill Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £580, surcharge to fund victim services of £25, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

George Anthony Roche

Neale Close, Wollaston. Age: 19

On 08/12/2017 drove a blue VW Polo in Hardwater Crossing, Great Doddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £25, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Toni Brook

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 64

On 02/09/2017 were the owner of a dog, namely a rotweiller, which was dangerously out of control in The Horseshoe, Wilby, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Unless the dog is kept under proper control by being at all times muzzled and on a short non-extendable lead when out in a public place and in the presence of members of the public, it must be destroyed, fined £250, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Richard Gyanni

Hawson Close, Kettering. Age: 28

On 25/12/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Black Lion Hill, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months, fined £400.