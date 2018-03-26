IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Market Harborough, Rushden, Sharnbrook and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Lee David Parry

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 30/01/2018 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; on 15/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, cocaine seized to be forfeited and destroyed.

Matthew Stuart Cook

Sassoon Close, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 19/01/2018 in Wellingborough had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 05/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £317, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Tony Albert Bradfield

Masefield Drive, Rushden. Age: 52

On 01/07/2017 at Wishbones Kebab House, Rushden, assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ian Joseph Buxton

Coxs Close, Sharnbrook. Age: 55

On 03/02/2018 drove a VW Beetle in Rectory Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Lauren Sadler

The Broadway, Market Harborough. Age: 24

On 03/02/2018 attempted to drive a Vauxhall Corsa in Rockingham Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Anton Phillip Tinsdeall

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 03/02/2018 in Northampton used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Christopher Andrew Jolley

c/o Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 31/01/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Joanne Rush

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 11/04/2017 in Manor Gardens, Kettering, without reasonable excuse, had an open vessel containing an alcoholic drink in a public place open to the air. You were also in the company of another person who also had an open vessel containing an alchoholic drink which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court; on 03/11/2017 in Manor Gardens, Kettering, without reasonable excuse, you had an open vessel containing an alcoholic drink in a public place open to the air. You were also in the company of another person who also had an open vessel containing an alchoholic drink which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £150.

Gurpreet Singh

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 25

Between 27/10/2017 and 19/11/2017 in Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you repeatedly contacted her by telephone and text.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting the victim in any way, directly of indirectly or via third party (2) visiting an address in Rothwell and in Geddington. This order lasts until 19/02/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £550.

Stephen Alan Wood

Priors Close, Rushden. Age: 39

On 11/08/2017 at Kettering Park Hotel, Kettering, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention of stealing it, or something from it; on 11/11/2017 stole a charity tin belonging to the Royal British Legion from McDonalds, Enstone Court, Wellingborough; on 27/09/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged a door belonging to Kettering Council, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 04/01/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; between 26/01/2018 and 28/01/2018 having entered as a trespasser a building in Edinburgh Road, Kettering, stole £7 in coins, 10 rose flowers and a bottle of Lambrusco.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 24 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay compensation of £405, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.