IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Hargrave, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Richard James Marlow

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 38

On 30/04/2018 in Kettering, stole a pedal cycle; on 01/05/2018 in Kettering, stole a pedal cycle; on 02/05/2018 in Peterborough, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £70; on 18/04/2018 in Market Harborough, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £599; on 25/04/2018 in Market Harborough, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £250; on 02/05/2018 in Kettering, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £300; on 14/03/2018 stole whiskey, to the value of £70, from Sainsbury’s, Market Harborough; on 19/02/2018 stole whiskey, to the value of £46, from Sainsbury’s, Market Harborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 52 weeks, two other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Trevor Martin Smyth

High Street, Rothwell. Age: 30

On 30/10/2017 without lawful authority, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises in Irthlingborough, knowing that there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to the said entry.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Steven Paul Heaton

Bassetts Court, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 20/03/2018 stole batteries and power banks, to a value of £107.82, from B & M, Wellingborough; on 26/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £105.

Rory James Walker

Dayton Street, Rushden. Age: 39

Between 14/04/2018 and 15/04/2018 in Rushden pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you rang her several times, left numerous voicemails and turned up at her home address and place of work.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means; 2) going to a named street in Rushden 3) going to a named petrol station in Rushden. This order lasts until 08/05/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

John Charles Davison

Fitzwilliam Street, Rushden. Age: 62

On 11/04/2018 in Rushden, assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Roberts

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 30/03/2018 without lawful excuse, in Kettering damaged a touch screen till, internal walls, window pane and a television to the value of £1,500, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means 2) going to a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 08/05/2019. To pay compensation of £1,400.

Maria Louisa Nagy

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 49

On 03/04/2018 entered as a trespasser a building, namely Game Workshop, Kettering, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel Luke Popely

Nags Head Lane, Hargrave. Age: 24

On 04/04/2018 in Bridge Street, Thrapston, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Sarah Louise Smith

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 34

On 03/04/2018 entered as a trespasser a building, namely Game Workshop, Kettering, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for three months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Richard Hubert Tonner

No fixed address. Age: 33

On 09/05/2018, without reasonable excuse, you attended a street in Corby which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 26/04/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.