IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Welford and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Sarah Jane Wallis

St Marys Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 07/09/2017 stole £2,000 cash from Poundland, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50.

Kelly O’Neill

High Street, Welford. Age: 36

On 06/06/2017 were the owner of a dog, namely a Staffordshire bull terrier, which was dangerously out of control in High Street, Welford, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £550, compensation of £860, surcharge to fund victim services of £55, costs of £85.

Michael Stephen Bentley-Croll

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 14/01/2018 in Kettering were concerned in the production of six mature cannabis plants; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cocaine, cannabis and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

Rebecca Brenda Gooch

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 14/01/2018 being the occupier of premises in Highfield Road, Kettering, knowingly permitted or suffered to take place on the said premises the production of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, annabis and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

Bethany Sarah Holmes

Finedon Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 18

On 03/01/2018 in Irthlingborough, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Richard Paul White

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 23/12/2017, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Euro Discount Store, Lindsay Street, Kettering, stole therein a bottle of vodka, lighters, whiskey bottles and airsoft guns.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £400, deprived of crowbar and torch.

Paul Anthony Line

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 13/02/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £600.

Michael Curtis McAllister

Rowan Close, Desborough. Age: 48

On 23/09/2017 in Harborough Road, Desborough, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £625, banned from driving for 60 months.

Matthew Stevens

Jean Road, Kettering. Age: 18

On 12/06/2017 in Kettering dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Ford Fiesta, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; used a Ford Fiesta in Headlands, Kettering, without insurance; without a licence; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis and paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Pekarcik

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 48

On 02/08/2017 stole various packets of vitamins from Boots, Kettering; on 08/08/2017 stole various packets of vitamins from Boots, Kettering; on 09/08/2017 stole four packets of Seven Seas Perfect 7 Man vitamins, to the value of £41.96, from Boots, Kettering;

On 28/10/2017 stole meat products, to the value of £81.98, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 23/11/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 13/11/2017 stole three packs of meat, to the value of £28, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering;

On 30/11/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 15/01/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 07/12/2017 in Kettering, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely British Heart Foundation, stole food items to the value of 59p.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £150.