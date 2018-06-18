IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Rushden and Irthlingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Kieran Alan James Harte

Peterborough Prison. Age: 32

On 02/04/2018 in Rushden with another committed fraud in that you made a claim for a refund for an item you didn’t purchase, intending to make a gain, namely a gift card in the value of £79.99, for yourself; had in your possession a syringe of heroin; on 03/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, heroin and syringe to be forfeited and destroyed.

Isobel Ann Leitch

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 46

On 05/02/2018 stole coffee, to the value of £31.50, from Morrisons, Corby; on 22/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Mark Wayne Weems

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 43

On 25/01/2018 in Corby without reasonable excuse, you approached and begged from members of the public in order to obtain money, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 05/09/2017; on 26/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 20/01/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, you approached and begged from members of the public in order to obtain money; between 31/12/2017 and 08/01/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, you approached and begged from members of the public in order to obtain money; between 15/12/2017 and 25/12/2017 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, you approached and begged from members of the public in order to obtain money; on 29/03/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 07/10/2017 at Morrisons, Oakley Road, Corby, without reasonable excuse, you were begging which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 18/10/2017 in Corporation Street, Corby, without reasonable excuse, you were begging which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 11/03/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, begged persons for money which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 26/02/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, begged persons for money which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 27/02/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, begged persons for money which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 13/02/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, begged persons for money which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 04/02/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, begged persons for money which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Pe-Ko ltd, t/a Corby Private Medical Centre

Pytchley Court, Corby

On or about 05/12/2017 in Ringstead Close, Corby, being a broker who had control of controlled waste failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent a contravention of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 by the unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment or disposal of waste.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £700, surcharge to fund victim services of £70, costs of £787.70.

James Service

Applegarth Close, Corby. Age: 19

On 22/12/2017 in Northampton used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Michael O’Donnell

Garrow Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 23

On 01/02/2018 in Irthlingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £600.

Matthew Paul Watts

Gainsborough Court, Corby. Age: 45

On 01/04/2018 in Corby sent a voicemail that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 22/05/2019. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £400, fined £600.

Carl James Martin

Wharfedale Road, Corby. Age: 18

On 25/04/2018 in Corby, assaulted a woman by beating her; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a 12in kitchen knife; without lawful excuse, damaged a tyre intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his knife.