IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wymington

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Paul James Dunbar

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 41

On 01/08/2017 was found in an enclosed yard, namely B & Q compound, Kettering, for an unlawful purpose, namely theft.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for six months with electronic monitoring. To remain at home address from 9pm to 5am daily. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Carl Michael Collis

Broadlands Close, Rushden. Age: 39

On 26/02/2018 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of heroin; had in your possession a quantity of crack cocaine; on 15/03/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £40, heroin and crack cocaine seized to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sara Elizabeth Johnson

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 14/04/2018 stole a quantity of meat, to the value of £75.22, from Waitrose, Harborough Road, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks concurrent to recall, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Aaron Ross Carson

Cecil Drive, Corby. Age: 24

On 31/03/2018 drove a blue VW Polo in Corby Road, Weldon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 6mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £280, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Julian Beecham Dickens

Manor Lane, Wymington. Age: 43

On 12/03/2018 drove a black Mercedes in South Park, Wymington Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 125mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Daniel Billy Jo Sharp

Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 16/12/2017 in Wellingborough, without the consent of the owner, took a vehicle for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage of more than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle; drove without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to participate in Thinking Skills Programme for 25 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

James William Sockett

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 19

On 30/03/2018 drove a black Vauxhall Vectra in Occupation Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 57mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Scott Nicholas Somogyi

Edinburgh Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 31/03/2018 drove a black BMW in St Mary’s Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Jordan Line

Reigate Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 15/08/2017 in Northampton, damaged a bedroom door intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 06/12/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 21/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks concurrent, to pay compensation of £115, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means, including via a third party, electronic means or social media; and 2) going to a named street in Northampton. This order lasts until 15/04/2019.