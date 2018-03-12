IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Ian Innes

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 14/01/2018 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Corporation Street, Corby, a knuckle- duster.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, knuckleduster to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Benjamin Huarns

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough.Age: 32

On 28/12/2017 in a public place, namely Rushden Athletic Club, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £146, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jacob Sturgess

Dempsey Drive, Rothwell. Age: 26

On 11/01/2018 drove a red Audi A4 in Enstone Court, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £277, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

David Felton

Pemberton Street, Rushden. Age: 42

On 09/10/2017 stole two boxes of Toblerone chocolates, to the value of £6.98, from Lidl, Rushden; on 28/09/2017 stole underwear and two T-shirts, to the value of £162, from the Old Factory Shop, Rushden; on 26/07/2017 stole a trampoline, to the value of £99, from Asda, Rushden; on 24/07/2017 stole coffee and personal care items, to the value of £50, from Tesco, Rushden; on 20/07/2017 stole a barbecue, to the value of £99, from Asda, Rushden; on 20/05/2017 stole a bouncy castle, to the value of £255, from Asda, Rushden; on 26/10/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 28/12/2017 stole two packets of men’s grooming products, to the value of 19.98, from B&M, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay compensation of £5.98, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, compensation of 434.

Francesca Erica Simmons

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 19/05/2017 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Isebrook Hospital, Wellingborough, stole therein a monitor, pencil case, purse, cordless phone and mobile phone; on 02/02/2017 at Wellingborough Library, stole a black leather case with bus pass.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, compensation of £53.80.

Emma Louise Young

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 08/07/2017 drove a Renault Megane in Alberta Close, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 9pm to 7am daily, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

William Murray

Greenland Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 22/05/2017 at The Talisman, Danesholme Centre, Corby, stole £3,569.07 cash, belonging to Venture Taverns Ltd; stole pub stock, to the value of 1,594.01, belonging to Venture Taverns Ltd.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay compensation of £5,163.08, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gavin Francis Scott Coyle

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 25/11/2017 in Kettering assaulted another person; stole bedding, to the value of £300, from Dunelm Mill Ltd, Kettering; on 17/09/2017 stole a fish tank, to the value of £80, from Pets At Home, Rushden; on 06/09/2017 stole baby clothing, to the value of £60, from Peacocks, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £440, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Barry John Dexter

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 19/01/2018 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a motorcycle to the value of £300, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a Landrover Discovery the value of £300.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged absolutely, to pay compensation of £350, costs of £85.

Finlay James Sharples

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 18/01/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged a glass pane at the Earl of Dalkeith pub, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.