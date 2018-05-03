IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Tarova Mukumba

Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 08/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Commercial Street, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 100 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for five years.

Jardine Romaine Dewar

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 26

On 04/11/2017 stole meat, to the value of £66, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 30/10/2017 stole chocolate and meat from the Co-op, Kettering; on 10/02/2018 stole meat, to the value of £106.69, from Home Bargains, Corby; on 10/03/2018 stole washing liquid, to the value of £76.89, from Home Bargains, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks, to pay compensation of £292.99.

Ryan Lee Coleman

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 25/11/2017 at Barton Seagrave Service Station, Kettering, dishonestly made off without having paid with intent to avoid payment of £9.90, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely unleaded petrol, was required or expected from you; on 19/11/2017 at A14 Service Station, Thrapston, dishonestly made off without having paid with intent to avoid payment of £45.57, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely unleaded fuel, was required or expected from you.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, compensation of £55.47, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

David Charles Kaye

Mcinnes Way, Raunds. Age: 53

On 11/04/2017 being the driver of a Ford Transit, owing to the presence of which in Liddington Way, Northampton, an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person, and not having given your name and address, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Oleg Buruian

King Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 10/12/2017 in Corby, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 09/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £300, banned from driving for 36 months.

Christopher Paul Cuppleditch

Mallory Close, Rushden. Age: 36

On 07/03/2018 in Ringstead, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim unless via a named third party 2) visiting an address in Ringstead. This order lasts until 10/04/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

David Moran

Springfeld Road, Rushden. Age: 37

On 20/11/2017 in Northants assaulted a woman; assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting first victim unless via email 2) not to visit an address in Bugbrooke. This order lasts until 10/04/2019. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Christopher Gibbs

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 34

On 10/03/2018 were in charge of a motor vehicle in Silver Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Darren Mills

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 42

On 18/02/2017 without reasonable excuse, you attended an address in Corby which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 06/07/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) going within 50 metres of an address in Corby 2) contacting a named person directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 11/04/2019. To pay compensation of £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.